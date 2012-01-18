* Expects 2011 EBITDA not to be less than 13.7 mln stg

Jan 18 British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc expects to report its highest-ever earnings for 2011, boosted by a double-digit growth across its wireless and opto-electronics businesses, sending its shares up 11 percent.

IQE, which counts TriQuint Semiconductor Inc and Avago Technologies Ltd among its clients, expects optoelectronics' existing and emerging end-market applications to account for an increased share of its 2012 revenue.

The company's wireless sales reflect the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets using its technology. Opto-electronics, which includes devices that convert electricity into light, saw higher demand for its industrial and solar power applications.

The company anticipates 2011 earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation not less than 13.7 million pounds. For 2010 the company had reported earnings of 13.1 million pounds.

Revenue for the full year is expected to exceed 75 million pounds, up from 73 million pounds last year.

Cardiff-based IQE shares, which have shed a fourth of their value since October when the company forecast weaker sales for the second half, were up at 26.25 pence at 0805 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.