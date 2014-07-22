BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc said its revenue slid about 17 percent in the first-half of the year, hurt by destocking by customers due to softness in the handset market and a strong pound.
The company, whose products are used in microchips found in smartphones, tablets and GPS equipment, said revenue fell to about 52 million pounds ($88 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 63 million pounds a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose about 5 percent to 11 million pounds, the company said in a trading update on Tuesday.
IQE, which gets over 80 percent of its revenue from the United States, said it was on track to achieve its full-year forecasts. ($1 = 0.5856 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider