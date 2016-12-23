Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
BEIJING Dec 23 Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc said on Friday that reports it is currently pushing for an initial public offering for its video-streaming site iQiyi.com are inaccurate.
Baidu said on its official microblog that it does not currently have a timetable for an iQiyi IPO. (Reporting by Jake Spring)
* Falconstor Software- on may 23 received notification from NASDAQ stock market,NASDAQ qualifications hearings panel determined to delist co's shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2qDfBXI Further company coverage: