BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Iq Partners Sa :
* Says H1 revenue 14.1 million zlotys versus 7.7 million zlotys year ago
* Says H1 net profit 2.2 million zlotys versus 4.5 million zlotys year ago
* Says H1 operating profit 2.6 million zlotys versus 8.4 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year