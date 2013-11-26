Nov 26 The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a
dispute in the bankruptcy of a small-town pizza shop owner,
taking on a case that could dictate how inherited individual
retirement accounts are treated in bankruptcy.
The nation's highest court on Tuesday said it would hear
arguments in Clark v. Rameker in a fight over whether Heidi
Heffron-Clark and her husband, Brandon Clark, can keep creditors
from going after $300,000 in an IRA inherited from
Heffron-Clark's late mother.
The hearing should clear up a split among lower courts that
have issued divergent rulings on the issue, and could impact
retirement and end-of-life planning.
The Clarks declared bankruptcy in 2010 after the pizza shop
they opened in their home town of Soughton, Wisconsin, fell
victim to economic hardship, the couple's lawyer, Michael
Murphy, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Like a lot of smaller entrepreneurs, over four or five
years they weren't able to make a go of it, and the bankruptcy
was driven by that closure," said Murphy, of law firm DeWitt
Ross & Stevens.
The Clarks owed about $700,000 to their landlord, mortgage
lenders, trade creditors and others, Murphy said. That means the
roughly $300,000 in the IRA could make a big difference in
overall creditor recoveries.
William Rameker, the trustee in charge of administering the
couple's bankruptcy estate, took the position that the IRA was
fair game for creditors, but the Clarks argued it was exempt
under bankruptcy laws, which generally protect retirement funds.
After an initial victory for Rameker was reversed by a
district court, the matter went before a three-judge panel in
the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. In an April opinion
written by Chief Judge Frank Easterbrook, who is an economic
scholar, the panel sided with Rameker, saying creditors could
access the inherited IRA.
Easterbrook held that while bankruptcy laws exempt
retirement funds from creditor claims, IRAs cease to be
"retirement funds" when inherited from a deceased owner.
Under existing law, distributions under an inherited IRA
must begin within a year of the prior owner's death and finish
within five years.
Easterbrook wrote that inherited IRAs are "not a place to
hold wealth for use after the new owner's retirement," and "are
not savings reserved for use after their owners stop working."
The ruling clashes with decisions in both the 5th and 8th
Circuits, where judges have held that IRAs do not cease to be
retirement funds when they change hands.
In a 2010 ruling in the bankruptcy of Nancy Nessa, an 8th
Circuit appeals panel found that bankruptcy laws specify
exemptions for "retirement funds" but do not require those funds
to belong to the debtor.
Two years later, a 5th Circuit appeals panel presiding over
a similar dispute in the bankruptcy of Robert Gregg Chilton
ruled that any asset that was at any time "set apart" for
retirement is exempt.
While the dispute over inherited IRAs has not arisen often,
it may crop up more in the future, said Stephen Morgan, a lawyer
for Rameker.
"I've got to believe that with the baby boomers passing on
and leaving their IRAs for inheritances," the issue is one that
"investment advisers will be discussing with their clients,"
Morgan said.
Denis Bartell, a fellow DeWitt lawyer who works with Murphy
in representing the Clarks, said a ruling for Rameker could lead
to more people leaving their IRAs to a trust, rather than
directly to offspring.
The Clarks will be represented at the Supreme Court by
lawyers from Williams & Connolly, while Rameker will be
represented by attorneys at WilmerHale.
Initial court briefs are due on Jan. 10, and the sides
anticipate arguments sometime in March, Bartell said.
The case is Clark et ux. V. Rameker et al., U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 13-299.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Leslie Adler)