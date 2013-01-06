DUBAI Jan 6 Iran's agricultural exports grew
last year, with pistachio and saffron sales almost doubling,
despite Western sanctions on trade with the country, the
semi-official Fars news agency quoted Iran's deputy agriculture
minister as saying on Saturday.
Between March 21 and Dec. 20, Iran's pistachio exports
doubled to $587 million, making the nuts Iran's biggest
agricultural export by value. Exports of saffron rose 87 percent
to $213 million, Fars reported.
"Export of farming products has increased 15 percent
compared to the previous year, while the agricultural exports
are still on the increase on a daily basis," Far quoted Jahangir
Pourhemmat as saying.
"Over 95 percent of Iran's needed products are produced
inside the country which is highly important for the country's
political independence."
Western sanctions on banks dealing with Iran, which are
intended to force Iran to stop its nuclear enrichment programme
by preventing it from selling oil, have made it difficult for
exporters of many other Iranian goods to get paid.
Despite tighter controls on trade with Iran in 2012 compared
to 2011, Fars said exports of everything from tomatoes and
potatoes to water melons, kiwi fruit and apples all grew
significantly last year.
It did not say how exporters of agricultural goods were
paid for their goods, but Iran has struck several barter deals
over the past year to secure goods it needs in exchange for
products it cannot sell easily due to banking restrictions.
