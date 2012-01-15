* Iran president's press adviser gets second jail term
* Further sign of rift within hardline conservative ruling
elite
* Two others in president's circle get lashings, jail
-report
TEHRAN, Jan 15 A close aide to Iranian
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been given a one-year jail
sentence for insulting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a
hardline website said on Sunday, the latest sign of a deepening
rift within Iran's leadership.
Ali Akbar Javanfekr is one of several high-level aides to
Ahmadinejad targeted by hardline rivals who accuse the president
of being in the grip of a "deviant current" of advisers seeking
to undermine the role of clergy in the Islamic establishment.
The high-level feuding coincides with increasing
international pressure on Iran over its disputed nuclear
programme and preparations for a March 2 parliamentary election
that, in the absence of a viable opposition, will largely be a
contest between hardline conservative factions.
The Mashreghnews website report did not spell out how or
when Javanfekr, who is managing director of the official Islamic
Republic News Agency (IRNA) and media adviser to Ahmadinejad,
allegedly insulted Khamenei.
Javanfekr's lawyer later confirmed the sentence, according
to students news agency ISNA. Javanfekr has 20 days to appeal.
Judiciary officials were not available for comment and Iranian
state media were silent on the matter.
"Javanfekr also has been stripped of membership of political
parties, groups, associations and media activities for five
years," Mashreghnews reported.
The semi-official Fars news agency said two other people
closely associated with the "deviant current" - whom it did not
identify - had been convicted of espionage and economic
corruption and would be punished with jail terms, fines and
lashings.
"One of the two individuals ... has been charged with four
offences, the first of which carries a five-year jail sentence
for spying for the U.S., British and Italian intelligence
services," Fars said.
Word of the verdict against Javanfekr came two months after
he managed to avoid being arrested when his offices were raided
following his conviction for an apparently unrelated offence.
With the opposition "Green" movement crushed after hitting
the streets to protest at what they said was a fraudulent
re-election of Ahmadinejad in 2009, the battle for power in Iran
is now between rival hardliners - the traditional religious
hardliners and the more populist, nationalist Ahmadinejad camp.
That rift came to the fore in April when Khamenei reinstated
Ahmadinejad's sacked intelligence minister.
Since then parliament and the judiciary, run by
Ahmadinejad's political rivals, have moved against the
president, with lawmakers threatening impeachment and
prosecutors arresting some people on the fringes of his faction.
Javanfekr's conviction in November, for publishing an
article about Islamic dress that was deemed offensive to public
decency, also included a three-year ban from journalism.
It was not immediately clear on Sunday whether Javanfekr
would serve either jail term.
(Reporting by Hashem Kalantari; Editing by Mark Heinrich)