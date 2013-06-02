Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad waves to supporters during a ceremony to swear Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (not pictured) into office, in Caracas April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

DUBAI A helicopter carrying Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was forced to make an emergency landing in a mountainous region north of Tehran on Sunday but no one on board was hurt, the president's website said.

Ahmadinejad had been on his way to a ceremony to inaugurate a road tunnel, the website said. "The helicopter carrying Dr. Ahmadinejad and some executive officials accompanying him had an accident in the Alborz mountains this morning ... the pilot managed to land the helicopter with complete skill," it said.

"The president and his entourage are right now in perfect health," said the report, which gave no details as to the nature of the accident. (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Pravin Char)