* Top presidential aide is jailed at Evin
* Dispute reveals Ahmadinejad's declining clout
* Further sign of factionalised power structure
DUBAI, Oct 22 President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
accused Iran's judiciary of unconstitutional conduct on Monday
for barring him from a visit to Evin prison where a top aide is
jailed, a row that provided another sign of his waning power in
his final year in office.
Ali Akbar Javanfekr, Ahmadinejad's press adviser and head of
the state news agency IRNA, was sent to Evin in September to
serve a six-month sentence for publishing an article deemed
offensive to public decency.
He was also convicted of insulting Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority, on his personal website,
though it is unclear how or when this happened.
Ahmadinejad's influence within the factionalised power
structure has weakened since a clash with Khamenei in 2011 over
the supreme clerical leader's reinstatement of Intelligence
Minister Heydar Moslehi, whom Ahmadinejad had sacked.
The president's request to the judiciary to visit Evin, made
public this month, was seen by Iranian media and commentators as
linked to Javanfekr's detention, although there has been no
official confirmation that this was the case.
The judiciary rejected the request on Sunday, saying it was
not in Iran's best interests as it faces an economic crisis.
Ahmadinejad's opponents in parliament blame the crisis as much
on mismanagement by his administration as on Western sanctions.
"We must pay attention to major issues," prosecutor general
Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said on Sunday, according to the
Mehr news agency. "Visiting a prison in these circumstances is a
minor issue."
"If we have in mind the best interests of the nation, a
(prison) visit in these circumstances is not appropriate."
"UNJUST"
In a letter to judiciary chief Sadeq Larijani published by
Iranian media on Monday, Ahmadinejad said the ruling against
Javanfekr was "unjust," adding he wanted to visit Evin to report
to Khamenei and the country on how "the nation's rights are
being preserved."
"I have to remind you that in the constitution, there is
nothing that requires asking permission or agreement of the
judiciary when it comes to exercising the president's legal
duties," Ahmadinejad wrote, according to the Iranian Students'
News Agency.
"When you easily accuse the president, who is the nation's
representative ... Can one imagine judicial security for normal
citizens who have no particular support except from God?"
Khamenei appoints the head of the judiciary and wields
ultimate power but generally stays above the fray of
rough-and-tumble politics in the Islamic Republic.
On Monday, Khamenei's representative to the powerful Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps was quoted as saying that he regretted
his past support for Ahmadinejad.
"We did not have the prescience to know what was going on in
Mr Ahmadinejad's mind and what he wanted to do in the future,"
Ali Saeedi Shahroudi told the Etemaad newspaper. "The slogans he
uses now are different from the slogans he used in the past."
Ahmadinejad, a conservative hardliner, is coming to the end
of his second term and will not be allowed to run in the June
2013 presidential election.