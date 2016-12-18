Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
DUBAI A deal for IranAir to purchase 100 passenger planes from Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) has been finalised, Iranian state news agency IRNA said on Sunday.
A quote from the airline's head, Farhad Parvaresh, implied, however, that the deal was not yet entirely complete. Parvaresh said the contract was in "the stages of finalisation ... and Airbus representatives have been in Tehran from the past week so that we can sign this contract after considering all important angles".
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.