An Airbus logo is pictured as employees attend the Airbus A350-1000 maiden flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, Southwestern France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

DUBAI A deal for IranAir to purchase 100 passenger planes from Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) has been finalised, Iranian state news agency IRNA said on Sunday.

A quote from the airline's head, Farhad Parvaresh, implied, however, that the deal was not yet entirely complete. Parvaresh said the contract was in "the stages of finalisation ... and Airbus representatives have been in Tehran from the past week so that we can sign this contract after considering all important angles".

