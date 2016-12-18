(Updates with order cut, transport minister, adds background)
DUBAI Dec 18 IranAir has trimmed its planned
order from Europe's Airbus to 100 planes, partly by
dropping superjumbo A380s, the flag carrier's head said on
Sunday, confirming an adjustment first reported by Reuters.
"Although the nominal value of the contract for 118 Airbus
planes had been announced at $25 billion, the A380 planes have
been dropped from this contract, so the value of our Airbus
contract will not be more than $10 billion," said Farhad
Parvaresh, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.
In June, Reuters reported that doubts were growing about
Iran's planned purchase of 12 A380 planes as part of its
proposed Airbus order.
In September, an Iranian official told Reuters that Iran had
reduced the number of airplanes it planned to buy from Airbus by
a further six amid delays in U.S. regulatory approvals.
Separately, Iran's transport minister was quoted as saying on
Sunday that Tehran expected the Airbus deal to be signed within
days.
"We expect the final contract to be signed this (coming)
week," Abbas Akhoundi said, quoted by IRNA.
Iran signed a $16.6 billion deal for 80 Boeing
passenger jets last Sunday and was said to be close to another
for dozens of Airbus planes to complete what would be the
biggest package of firm contracts with Western companies since
the country's 1979 Islamic revolution.
An Iranian official told Reuters last Sunday that IranAir
was at the "very final stage" of formalising the deal with
Airbus, which led Western companies back into Iran with a
provisional agreement for 118 planes when Tehran emerged from
global sanctions in January.
