PARIS Jan 11 The head of IranAir took delivery
on Wednesday of the first new Western jet under an international
sanctions deal, calling it a "sunny day" for peace and
friendship between Iran and Europe and a memorable one for
aviation in the nation of 80 million people.
IranAir Chairman Farhad Parvaresh invited the planemaking
chief of Airbus to fly onboard the new A321, which has been
painted in IranAir's livery, to Tehran where the airline plans
to mark its arrival in its fleet with a ceremony on Thursday.
The 189-seat plane is the first of 100 ordered from Airbus
following a deal reached in 2015 between Tehran and world powers
to lift nuclear-related sanctions against Iran, in return for
restrictions on the country's nuclear activities.
The airline has also ordered 80 aircraft from Boeing
and is expected to seal an order for 20 turboprops from Europe's
ATR.
