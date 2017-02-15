ANKARA Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to
buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister
overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on
Wednesday as saying.
"Negotiations with ATR have reached the final stage; the two
sides signed the contract to purchase 20 aircraft and now we are
at the stage of exchanging documents," Roads and Urban
Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi said, in remarks quoted by
the Iranian Students News Agency.
Such a deal would be worth 540 million euros ($571
million)at list prices.
ATR declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9452 euros)
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by
Susan Fenton)