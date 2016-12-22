BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
PARIS Dec 22 Iran is set to sign a formal deal to acquire up to 100 jets from Airbus on Thursday, two people familiar with the negotiations said.
Iran said earlier this week that it had finalised the deal, which is roughly split equally between narrow body and wide body aircraft, and added it would sign a formal contract in coming days. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries