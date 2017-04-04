BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
DUBAI, April 4 Iran's Aseman airline signed a contract with Boeing on Tuesday to buy 60 737 Max aircraft, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
Representatives of the two companies signed the contract in Tehran after a year of negotiations, IRNA reported. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from their board posts.