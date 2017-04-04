* Aseman in tentative deal for at least 30 Boeing jets
* Boeing deliveries to Iran's Aseman would start in 2022
* U.S. planemaker must apply for licences from U.S. Treasury
* European turboprop maker ATR seeks to finalise IranAir
deal
(Adds political context, ATR turboprop talks)
By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Tim Hepher
DUBAI/PARIS, April 4 Iran's Aseman Airlines has
signed a tentative deal to buy at least 30 Boeing 737 MAX
jets, in the first new business with the U.S. planemaker since
President Donald Trump took office vowing to take a tougher
stance towards Iran.
Owned by Iran's civil service pension foundation but managed
as a private company, Aseman is Iran's third-largest airline by
active fleet size, according to the CAPA consultancy.
Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency said on Tuesday
representatives of Aseman and Boeing had signed an agreement in
Tehran covering as many as 60 jets, including options, after a
year of negotiations.
Boeing described the deal as a "memorandum of agreement,"
meaning it is only outline for the time being and subject to
government approvals. It covers plans for Aseman to buy 30
aircraft with options for a further 30, it added.
If completed, the main part of the deal for 30 jets would be
worth $3.4 billion at list prices, though airlines typically pay
around half that.
Boeing has already agreed to sell 80 aircraft to flag
carrier IranAir under a deal between Tehran and major powers
that led to the lifting of most sanctions in return for curbs on
its nuclear technology development activities.
Trump has said he opposes the nuclear sanctions pact, but
has not stated a public view on the aircraft deals reached under
the accord, which the U.S. aerospace industry says would support
his agenda for protecting U.S. manufacturing jobs.
Washington last month imposed separate sanctions on 25
Iranian individuals and entities following a ballistic missile
test. Iran retaliated with its own sanctions.
In a statement on the Aseman deal, Boeing cited U.S.
Department of Commerce data suggesting an "aerospace sale of
this magnitude creates or sustains approximately 18,000 jobs in
the United States".
TURBOPROP TALKS
Boeing deliveries to Aseman would start in 2022, although
the U.S. planemaker must first apply for licences from the U.S.
Treasury allowing it to proceed with the sale.
"Boeing continues to follow the lead of the U.S. government
with regards to working with Iran’s airlines and any and all
contracts with Iran’s airlines are contingent upon U.S.
government approval," it said.
In December the European Union banned Aseman from flying to
the EU due to safety concerns, highlighting gaps in Iran's
ageing fleet following decades of sanctions.
The latest deal comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's
government strives to highlight improvements resulting from the
nuclear pact in the run-up to May presidential elections. So far
IranAir has received three new Airbus jets under the deal.
Rouhani is likely to run a campaign highlighting economic
benefits of the nuclear deal, which opened Iran to foreign
investment. But Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said
Rouhani must do more to improve the economy.
Negotiators from European turboprop maker ATR
were meanwhile due in Tehran to wrap up a deal
to sell 20 aircraft to IranAir, industry sources said. The first
aircraft has been sitting on the tarmac in Toulouse, France, for
weeks, waiting for the talks to be completed.
A deal for the airframes has already been reached but there
has been uncertainty over the status of a separate deal needed
for the engines, to be supplied by Pratt & Whitney Canada.
The company is a subsidiary of United Technologies,
one of a handful of aerospace and defence groups covered by last
month's retaliatory sanctions by Tehran against U.S. firms,
though Iran has not explicitly targeted civil aircraft engines.
Iranian officials have told Reuters finalising the ATR deal
depends on getting a contract for engine spares and long-term
maintenance of the engines once the planes are delivered.
Pratt & Whitney Canada had no immediate comment.
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Tim
Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Alexander Smith)