DUBAI May 11 Iran has bought 15 second-hand
civilian aircraft in the last three months, the transport
minister said in published remarks, bolstering an ageing fleet
hit by U.S. sanctions that restrict trade of aircraft and parts.
ISNA news agency on Sunday quoted Abbas Akhoondi as saying
nine of the planes had been obtained in the past week, without
specifying who had sold them or how they had been bought.
"With the arrival of these new aircraft, the average age of
the active planes in Iran has fallen from 20 years to 19 years,"
Akhoondi was quoted as saying. The report did not identify the
type of aircraft purchased.
A long-standing ban on the sales of spare parts was eased
under an interim nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in
late 2013, but the U.S. sanctions regime still restricts sales
of aircraft.
Iranian airlines have suffered several fatal crashes in
recent years due to mechanical failures. Thirty-nine people were
killed in August last year when a locally-built plane of
Ukrainian design crashed after taking off from Tehran.
Akhoondi said the ongoing nuclear negotiations, and the
potential lifting of sanctions if a deal is reached next month,
might allow Iran to negotiate directly with manufacturers to
purchase high-quality aircraft.
In addition to the 15 aircraft, Iran bought two further
planes to be stripped for parts, Akhoondi said.
