DUBAI Oct 12 An Iranian police plane crashed
late on Saturday killing four high-ranking officers
investigating the deaths of police in a province that borders
Pakistan and Afghanistan, state news agency IRNA reported.
Three crew also died in the crash, underscoring concerns
about Iran's ageing aircraft fleet which Tehran has been unable
to modernise due to international sanctions.
All seven on board perished when the twin-engined turbo-prop
Commander aircraft went down in the mountains outside
Sistan-Baluchistan's capital of Zahedan, IRNA said.
Two generals including Mahmoud Sadeghi, a senior officer in
charge of investigations, and a colonel, were among the dead,
Fars news reported.
The police were travelling from Tehran to investigate the
killing of four Iranian police officers in the province.
Impoverished and relatively lawless Sistan-Baluchistan has
been plagued by unrest from disgruntled Sunni Muslim minorities
in predominantly Shi'ite Iran and is rife with drug and arms
traffickers.
The wreckage of the aircraft has been found but the cause of
the crash remains unknown, IRNA said.
Iran's airlines have been plagued by crashes, which Tehran
blames on international sanctions imposed over Tehran's disputed
nuclear program. The measures prevent firms from replacing their
ageing fleets. About 22 crashes involving Iranian aircrafts were
reported from 2000 to August 2014.
Most recently, at least 39 people were killed in August when
an Iran-140 Sepahan Air passenger plane crashed after takeoff
from Tehran's Mehrabad airport.
(Reporting By Michelle Moghtader; editing by Sami Aboudi and
Jon Boyle)