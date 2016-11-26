DUBAI Nov 26 Iran is optimistic about OPEC
reaching an agreement and plans to announce its own decision
about any output curbs at the group's meeting next week, Iranian
Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on the ministry's official
website SHANA.
"The proposal of Algerian Energy Minister (Nouredine
Bouterfa) on the production of each country was presented today
and carefully studied," Zanganeh was quoted as saying on
Saturday after meeting Bouterfa in Tehran.
"We are to present our views about this proposal at the ...
Nov. 30 OPEC meeting. The general trend and public statements
suggest that OPEC can reach a viable agreement for its
production and market management," Zanganeh said.
"If we can agree, and I am optimistic, (oil) prices will
increase and this is also what the world economy demands."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
moving closer toward finalising its first deal since 2008 to
limit oil output, but Iran has been a stumbling block because
Tehran wants exemptions as it tries to regain oil market share
after the easing of Western sanctions in January.
