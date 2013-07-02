* Alumina ore has sensitive military applications - experts
* Documents show Iran has been keen to master alumina for
years
* Alumina exports not yet included in EU sanctions on Iran
By Maytaal Angel and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, July 2 Exploiting a loophole in Western
sanctions, Iran is importing a high grade of refined alumina ore
from several European countries including Germany and France
that Tehran could be using to make armour parts and missile
components.
Western measures imposed on Iran over its disputed nuclear
programme have hit many sectors of its economy including steel
and other metals, where it is heavily dependent on imports.
Tehran says its atomic work is peaceful.
The refined ore has been excluded from European Union
sanctions, but tightened U.S. sanctions that came into effect on
July 1 seek to close the loophole. According to a U.S. Treasury
briefing, the latest measures will cover "raw or semi-finished
metals" that include aluminium.
"After July 1, new sanctions will blacklist metals trade
with Iran including aluminium, coal, steel, gold, silver and
platinum amongst others, and should include alumina," said Mark
Dubowitz, who has advised President Barack Obama's
administration and U.S. lawmakers on sanctions.
Alumina is a refined version of the raw ore bauxite. It is
typically used to make aluminium, but in its high purity or
'chemical grade' form, it has non-metal applications that have
sensitive military uses.
Export data from independent firm Global Trade Information
Services showed that between January 2012 and March 2013, around
4,000 tonnes of alumina had been sold to Iran mostly from
Germany and France, but also from Slovenia, Italy, Hungary and
Belgium.
Experts and traders say the high price paid of $700-$1,000 a
tonne and relatively low amounts involved indicated the exports
were most likely high purity chemical grade alumina.
Mark Gorwitz, previously with the U.S. Department of Defense
and now a consultant specialising in nuclear and missile-related
technologies, says Iran is able to manufacture weapons grade
ceramic composites using chemical alumina.
"Iran definitely has the ability to manufacture missile
parts locally. They've done quite a bit of work on ceramic
composites made with alumina, and used for manufacturing armour
parts and missile components like nozzles and radomes," he said.
Gorwitz cited an academic paper seen by Reuters on the
scientific properties of alumina armour, published in 2011 by
researchers at Malek Ashtar University, an entity listed by the
EU in 2008 as linked to Iran's nuclear activities.
Chemical alumina, a powder, has to be combined with other
materials to make ceramic composites for missiles and armour.
David Albright, a former UN weapons inspector now president
of U.S.-based think-tank the Institute for Science and
International Security, said Iran had been studying the use of
chemical alumina for years, citing three scientific journal
papers published by Iranian academics between 2008 and 2009.
"The documents show that there's an interest in mastering
the use of chemical alumina for a broad set of uses which
include military," he said.
Chemical alumina can also be used to make transparent
ceramics used in lasers and night vision devices. But its use in
protective cones for missiles potentially links it to Iran's
nuclear programme.
"In general, Iran has been trying for three decades to
develop ballistic missiles," said Michael Elleman with the
London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.
"Transparent ceramics are a type of sapphire made using
chemical alumina. Sapphire can be used as a missile component.
Whether the missile carries explosive or nuclear warheads is not
the point; most missiles are dual capable."
A spokesman for Tehran's UN mission in New York said
sanctions were "counterproductive in terms of confidence
building between Iran and some members of the Security Council
who level some allegations against my country".
"Iran has never violated its international commitment and
always remains committed to its obligations," he said.
Data from the International Aluminium Institute showed
Europe produced 2.38 million tonnes of chemical grade alumina
between January 2012 and June 2013, accounting for about a third
of the total chemical alumina produced globally.
"None of the military and defence-related applications use
particularly large tonnages of alumina," a Western specialist
familiar with alumina processes said.
Iranian military commanders regularly announce what they say
is significant progress in the manufacture of defence systems
and missiles, which are tested during regular drills and war
games. But western analysts say their real capabilities cannot
be independently verified.
A spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
said the export of all forms of crude aluminium products as well
as other aluminium products were prohibited under EU sanctions.
"Whereas the export of aluminium ore - alumina - is not,"
the spokesman said. "It is an area that may be looked at in the
future."
As of July 1, however, the tightened U.S. sanctions might
hamper the alumina trade with Iran as companies involved, who
also have U.S. interests could be targeted by Washington.
"Any European companies found selling alumina, for example,
will face the full weight of U.S. law. Alumina previously has
sailed past the radar under previous U.S. and EU sanctions and
should not be overlooked again as an important target of
pressure," Dubowitz said.
NEW PRESIDENT
Earlier this year, Switzerland-based commodities giant
Glencore Xstrata said it had done nothing wrong when
they engaged in alumina-for-aluminum swap deals with Iran.
Another Swiss group Trafigura was involved in similar deals.
One industry source said at present alumina made in Europe
was reaching Iran via middlemen operating from the Middle East
Gulf who transport the cargoes on barges from the United Arab
Emirates. Alumina can be shipped in general cargo vessels.
"There's a number of small-time traders in Dubai dealing
with alumina from Europe. They buy it from Europe and ship it to
(Iran's major cargo port) Bandar Abbas," said a Europe-based
alumina player familiar with the trade.
"It's a lucrative market ... these small guys have not got
that much reputation to lose even if they get caught."
The surprise victory of moderate cleric Hassan Rouhani in
Iran's presidential election last month has raised hopes for an
easing of tension in the decade-old nuclear dispute, although he
is not expected to opt for dramatic change, given his ties with
the religious leadership.
"It seems unlikely that the presidential elections will have
a significant effect on Iran's military programme - at least in
the short term," said Hannah Poppy at consultancy Risk Advisory.
"Military spending is a long-term budgetary issue, and the
President's control over the military is limited. Also, Iran has
invested a considerable amount to support its regional allies
Syria and Hezbollah, so a major reduction in military aid or
rhetorical support would be counter-intuitive."
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels, Marcus
George and Yaganeh Torbati in Dubai and Louis Charbonneau in New
York; Editing by Veronica Brown and Will Waterman)