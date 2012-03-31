* West, Israel feared warming of Iran-Argentina ties
* Israel invites Argentina's president to visit - news
agency
By Louis Charbonneau
NEW YORK, March 30 Israel's U.N. envoy on Friday
praised Argentina for reinvigorating its investigation of a
deadly 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that
Argentine authorities have blamed on Iran.
"I think they're re-energizing" their work on the case,
Israel's U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor told reporters.
"In the past there was not a real motivation to check (the
facts)," he said. "I see it differently today. One should give
them credit for it. I see it differently today on the
Argentinian side."
The bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association
building killed 85 people and injured hundreds of others. In
2007, Argentine authorities secured Interpol arrest warrants for
five Iranians and a Lebanese in connection with the attack.
Tehran denied links to the bombing but offered talks with
Argentina last July to start "shedding light" on the case.
The bombing virtually froze Argentina's relations with Iran,
though the two countries recently have expressed a desire for
better relations.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez told the U.N. General
Assembly last September that Buenos Aires was ready to engage in
dialogue with Iran.
Concerned about a possible warming of ties between Iran and
Argentina, including a sharp increase in bilateral trade,
Western and Israeli officials expressed concern that Buenos
Aires was quietly reaching out to Tehran while they were seeking
to isolate Iran over its nuclear program.
They also voiced concerns that Argentina might have lost its
interest in pursuing investigations of the 1994 Jewish center
attack, as well as the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in
Buenos Aires, which killed 29 people.
The Islamic Jihad Organization, believed to be linked to
Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, claimed
responsibility for the 1992 bombing.
For more than a decade Argentina appeared to do little to
investigate the two attacks. But former President Nestor
Kirchner vowed to reopen the cases when he took office in 2003,
calling the failure to push the cases "a national disgrace."
Several years later former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi
Rafsanjani was among those indicted by Argentine prosecutors for
the 1994 bombing and sought by Interpol.
Fernandez, who is Kirchner's widow and was re-elected to a
second term last year, and Argentine Foreign Minister Hector
Timerman were invited to visit Israel this year by Israel's
Deputy Foreign Minister Daniel Ayalon, Argentina's Jewish News
Agency reported earlier this month.
Ayalon made the invitation during a visit to Argentina to
mark the 20th anniversary of the Israeli embassy bombing,
according to the news agency, which quoted him as saying the
trip would deepen "the level of strategic and political dialogue
between Argentina and Israel."