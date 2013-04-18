By Marcus George
| DUBAI, April 18
DUBAI, April 18 Israeli threats to attack Iran's
nuclear sites are the harmless barking of a dog, Iran's military
said on Thursday, marking the last Army Day ceremony of Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad's presidency with trademark acerbic rhetoric against
the Jewish state.
Ahmadinejad, who steps down at elections in June after eight
years at the helm of the Islamic Republic's government, has used
the podium at previous Army Day parades to lash out at the
United States and its allies.
On Thursday Ahmadinejad confined himself to praise of the
country's armed forces, and it was Iran's ground forces
commander Ataollah Salehi spoke up against Iran's sworn foe.
"A dog does nothing more than bark and we have no confidence
in these threats," Iran's state news agency (IRNA) quoted him as
saying.
With little progress reported at talks this month between
Iran and world powers, Israel has reiterated that it reserves
the right to resort to military operations to stop what is says
it Iran's attempt to build nuclear weapons.
Iran has responded to Israel's threat with regular combat
drills, announcements of new advances in military technology and
threatening statements of its own.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear arms and says its atomic
work is peaceful and aimed at generating electricity.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who as commander in chief has
ultimate authority over the armed forces, said last month the
Islamic Republic would raze the Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground
if Israel "made the slightest mistake".
New hardware unveiled in Thursday's parade included a
radar-evading attack drone, called Sarir, and updates to its air
defence systems. The Iranian air force also put on display an
air-refueling maneouvre by Russian-made Sukhoi 24 fighter jets,
Fars news agency reported.
Iranian officials regularly emphasise the country's ability
to develop and construct its own military hardware and announce
sophisticated new equipment but Western analysts say their real
capabilities cannot be independently verified.
"Iran does a good job of advertising its equipment for
deterrence purposes," said Michael Elleman, a missile expert at
the Bahrain offices of Britain's International Institute of
Strategic Studies (IISS).
"There is a fair bit of exaggeration that accompanies claims
but they've been very innovative and increasingly
self-sufficient and have also shown their ability to leverage
technology from places like China.
"In terms of capability or accuracy, that's where they make
wild claims," he said.
Sanctions have prevented the Islamic Republic from buying
U.S. and European weaponry, and so the basis of Iran's military
hardware remains U.S. and Soviet equipment purchases made by the
Shah of Iran before the 1979 revolution.
It still boasts active U.S. fighter jets - F-4, F-14 Topcat
and Chinook CH-47 helicopters.
Commanders have resorted to reverse engineering hardware to
produce indigenous versions of equipment.
Its Saeqeh fighter jet is derived from the U.S. Northrop
F-5, its Zulfiqar battle tank that incorporates design from
Soviet and U.S. tanks, and the Toufan 2 attack helicopter is
based on the U.S. Bell AH-1 Cobra.
According to the IISS Military Balance 2013 reference book,
Iran boasts 523,000 active armed forces personnel and 350,000
reservists.
(Additional reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Yara
Bayoumy and Sonya Hepinstall)