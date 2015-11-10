DUBAI Nov 10 Iran has arrested more than 40
suspected militants around the country, half of whom were
planning to reach Iraq and Syria, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud
Alavi was quoted as saying by state media on Tuesday.
The militant groups fighting in Iraq and Syria, such as
Islamic State, are hardline Sunni Islamists who regard Shi'ite
power Iran as heretical.
Alavi said the arrests took place in the northern provinces
of Golestan, Mozandaran and Tehran, Khuzestan in the south, and
Sistan-Baluchistan in the east.
"The arrested people are mercenaries of some backward
regional countries," he added, according to the state
broadcaster IRIB, without giving further details.
Iranian politicians often use the term "backward" to refer
to Gulf Arab states, Iran's rivals for influence in the Arab
world.
Iran said in November last year it had arrested a group of
Pakistani and Afghan citizens, accusing them of planning to join
Islamic State.
The arrests came ahead of the important Shi'ite ritual of
Arbaeen on 2 Dec., which marks the end of a 40-day mourning
period for the killing of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein 13
centuries ago.
Iran usually steps up security in the weeks before the
ritual. In October, suspected militants killed two people in an
attack on a Shi'ite ceremony in the city of Dezful in Khuzestan.
