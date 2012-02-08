KUALA LUMPUR Feb 8 Malaysia has halted
palm oil exports to Iran because of payments problems and Asian
oil buyers have cut crude purchases as Western sanctions tighten
a financial noose around Iran.
Traders in China said they would cut iron ore purchases from
Iran, which are worth over $2 billion a year, because of
sanctions that have forced payment defaults on Indian rice
imports and prompted Ukrainian and European sellers to stop
booking shipments of Ukrainian grain to the Middle East country.
The problems are the most visible evidence to date that
Western sanctions are squeezing Iran's trade.
Iran's crude oil buyers, including China and Japan, are
cutting purchases, reducing the OPEC producer's earnings from
its major source of the foreign exchange it needs to pay for
critical imports, such as food staples.
The problems have come to light after U.S. sanctions this
year targeted Iran's central bank and the European Union decided
to ban Iran crude imports in an effort to force Tehran to
abandon a suspected nuclear weapons programme.
Iran's rial has plunged as the West increased
sanctions, raising the price of imports for the economy and
making it difficult to find Dubai-based middlemen who can
process payments to keep the country's trade flowing.
Bread and rice dominate the diet of most Iranians, many of
whom can no longer afford to buy meat, now selling for about $30
a kilogram in Tehran.
Bread prices have tripled since December, while rice costs
about $5 per kg (2.2 lbs). Iranians earn about $350 a month on
average, while officials put the poverty line at $800.
Grain ships are docked outside Iranian ports, many traders
have said they are not booking fresh cargoes and exports of
staples to Iran such as maize are falling as collecting payment
from buyers gets harder.
Iran imported 62 percent of its maize, 45 percent of its
rice and 59 percent of its sugar in 2010-11, but only 3 percent
of its wheat, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show.
In the latest sign of Iran's stress, trading sources in
Malaysia said exporters of palm oil, used in cooking oil,
confectionary and bio-diesel, had stopped supplying most of the
30,000 tonnes of the commodity Iran used to buy each month from
the end of 2011.
Malaysia meets half of Iran's palm oil demand.
The sanctions have made it difficult for Iranian palm oil
buyers to use letters of credit and make payments via middlemen
in the United Arab Emirates, they said.
"Payments are not coming through and no palm oil shipper
wants to risk sending the cargoes to Iran with such a tense
political situation," said a trader with direct knowledge of the
deals, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of
the issue.
Metals traders in China said they would reduce iron ore
purchases from Iran from March because they are worried that the
sanctions will disrupt business. Iran was China's fifth-biggest
supplier of the commodity in 2011.
"There's a huge risk ahead, and many just haven't realized
it yet," said a senior executive at a Shanghai-based trading
firm that has a long-term partnership with an Iranian supplier.
"It's easy for the United States to freeze our business," he
said. "It's not worth taking the risk."
Some Chinese traders said they would keep buying the ore
from Iran as long as they were able to get paid because it was
cheaper than other sources of the commodity.
"Many Chinese traders, and miners, want to take the
opportunity to buy the ore to make more money," a Shanghai-based
trader said. "Though I'm still making bookings from Iran, I'm
extremely cautious."
Indian exporters and rice millers said on Tuesday that
Iranian buyers had defaulted on $144 million in payments for
rice imports from its biggest supplier.
Vijay Setia, the president of the All India Rice Exporters'
Association, called on members to cease exports to Iran on
credit terms.
OIL CUTS
Iran's foreign exchange earnings are also being pinched as
the sanctions put major buyers, including China, Japan and
India, under pressure to reduce crude imports from OPEC's
second-biggest producer.
Asia purchases more than half of Iran's 2.6 million barrels
per day of crude exports and some buyers are already cutting.
Media reports on Wednesday said Japan's biggest refiner JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp will cut 10,000 bpd of Iranian crude
imports, matching reductions Cosmo Oil has made since January.
In another possible indication of cuts, the United Arab
Emirates' main crude oil exporter will supply Asia with full
contractual crude volumes in March for the first time in almost
a year, industry sources said on Wednesday.
China has drawn heavily on Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest
producer by far, after cutting back on Iran supplies this year.
Industry sources said the world's second-biggest oil consumer is
importing more cargoes from West Africa, Russia and Australia
but has bought the bulk from Saudi Arabia.
However, China's decision to halve its Iranian imports is
seen by industry experts as a way to negotiate lower prices from
Iran, rather than as a response to Western sanctions.
The sanctions lockdown has left some payments for Iran's oil
stranded. South Korea pays for its oil in its won currency, but
Iran has hit a wall trying to transfer the money back to Tehran,
leaving the equivalent of $5 billion sitting in South Korea
banks.
