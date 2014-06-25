DUBAI, June 25 Anonymous gunmen killed three
Iranian security guards in an ambush near the Iraqi border,
Iran's official media reported on Wednesday.
The victims, two police officers and a sergeant, came under
fire while patrolling a border area in Kurdish-dominated
Kermanshah province in the late hours of Tuesday, Khabar (News)
Network quoted a police spokesman as saying.
The spokesman gave no indication the killings were related
to the violence in Iraq, where Islamist militants fighting the
government have captured a number of border crossings between
Syria and Iraq..
He did rule out any involvement by PJAK, an Iranian offshoot
of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a Kurdish rebel group in
neighbouring Turkey with a long history of armed struggle for
independence.
However, the police governor general of Kermanshah said
evidence suggested the attacks were carried out by elements
linked to PJAK, according to comments carried by Mehr news
agency today.
PJAK randomly strikes Iranian targets from across the
border, and earlier this week, Iran's army said its had
"decimated" a band of PJAK guerrillas as they tried to sneak
into Iran.
Iranian Kurds, who make up about a tenth of the country's 80
million population, have a long history of struggle for
autonomy. But their campaign has been overshadowed by pockets of
militants within the ethnic group, who draw violent responses
from central governments.
(Reporting By Michelle Moghtader; Editing by Larry King)