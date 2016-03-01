UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
DUBAI, March 1 Iran's car industry must be completely privatised and competitive in order to meet the government's goal of building and exporting world-class automobiles, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.
"The car industry must be completely privatised, it must be competitive," Rouhani said in a televised address to a carmakers' conference in Tehran. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.