DUBAI, March 1 Iran's car industry must be
privatised to meet the government's goal of turning it into a
global competitor, the president said on Tuesday, sending a
strong signal of his intention to open up the country's economy
to world markets.
Hassan Rouhani said Iranian carmakers, which form the second
biggest sub-sector of the economy behind oil, should cooperate
closely with foreign companies to improve the quality of their
products.
"The car industry must be completely privatised, it must be
competitive," Rouhani said in a televised address to an
international carmakers' conference in Tehran.
The state currently controls roughly half of the sector.
Rouhani's allies made gains in parliamentary elections on
Friday that should give the president more scope to push through
ambitious plans to modernise Iran's economy.
The large but outdated car sector is one of the most
attractive industries to foreign investors, who have flocked to
Tehran since international sanctions were lifted in January
following Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.
France's PSA Peugeot Citroen signed a joint
venture agreement with Iran's largest carmaker Iran Khodro in
January. The two companies had an existing relationship that was
suspended in 2012 due to sanctions.
"Our manufacturers must be world-class, and we will
cooperate with foreign companies so our manufacturers have a
presence in world markets," Rouhani added.
