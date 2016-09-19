TEHRAN, Sept 19 Iran has reduced the number of planes it plans to buy from Airbus by six units following delays in U.S. regulatory approvals needed to import the jets, an Iranian official told Reuters.

Iran announced plans in January to buy 118 jets worth $27 billion at list prices from the European planemaker but has voiced concern at the amount of time it is taking to receive U.S. export licences, which are required to complete the deal due to the large number of U.S. parts in the Airbus jets.

"There are six fewer aircraft. These are the ones that were due to be delivered in 2016," the Iranian official told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of the CAPA Iran Aviation Finance Summit in Tehran. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean)