Visitors look at models of Boeing aircrafts at the Aviation Expo China 2015, in Beijing, China, in this September 16, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

NEW YORK Boeing Co (BA.N) said it had received on Wednesday a U.S. government licence allowing it sell jetliners to Iran, ending a decades-long ban and matching European rival Airbus (AIR.PA), which also said it received licence approval.

The green light allows the Chicago-based plane maker to conclude sales of more than 100 planes that were outlined in a memorandum of agreement it reached with Iran Air in June, Boeing said.

"We have received that licence and remain in talks with Iran Air based on the MOA," Boeing said in a statement. "Any final sales agreement would have to adhere to the licence we've been issued."

