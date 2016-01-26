* Iran urges US to smooth implementation of sanctions accord
* Faces questions how to finance and pay for Western jets
* Banks hold back as uncertainty remains over transaction
rules
* Aircraft leasing companies tout for business at Tehran
forum
By Tim Hepher
TEHRAN, Jan 26 Iran courted Western aviation
firms this week with a blueprint of regulatory reforms aimed at
setting aside 40 years of sanctions and rebuilding its airways
with new jets.
But despite talk of a major plane order from Airbus
, a raft of legal, financial and regulatory hurdles
remain as Iran seeks foreign investor backing for plans to
overhaul its dilapidated aviation sector.
"We are seeing massive opportunities in Iran," said Peter
Harbison, chairman of the Centre for Aviation (CAPA), an
Australian consultancy, adding that Tehran needed funding,
organisation and manpower to do everything its airlines intend.
"Without each of those ingredients, the growth is going to
be much less than optimal," he said after chairing a major
Tehran aviation conference.
A shopping list for over $20 billion of Airbus jets carried
to Europe by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this week is seen
as a test case for post-sanctions trade because of the sums
involved and state-of-the-art financing used in the jet market.
Although Boeing jets are not involved, completing the Airbus
deal depends on the approval of the U.S. Treasury, which must
approve sales to Iran of jets with over 10 percent U.S. parts.
Even then, Iran must work out how to pay for the jets,
delegates at the Iran Aviation Summit organised by CAPA said.
Iran on Monday urged Washington to remove any lingering
obstacles to implementation of the accord under which sanctions
were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear activities.
"I expect a very short process. Actually we expect them to
expedite all these efforts to .. open the way for legal business
cooperation between Iranian and foreign entities," deputy
foreign minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters at the CAPA event.
Washington has said Iran may still not use its financial
system, raising potential difficulties for jet deals denominated
in dollars. If Iran pays for its planes in euros, any money
subsequently converted into dollars may create problems.
A senior Iranian official said Tehran was in touch with the
U.S. Treasury to clarify the status of such transactions. U.S.
officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Iran meanwhile faces warnings that Western banks may hold
off from backing aircraft and other deals until rules are clear.
"I think we need much more clarity on what (the U.S.
Treasury) is going to authorise or not," said Bertrand
Grabowski, a managing director at Germany's DVB Bank.
In a further twist, Iranair remains locked out of a
dedicated global financial system for air tickets because it is
based on laws of Canada, which has not lifted sanctions on Iran.
"To have Western banks effectively financing directly
aircraft to Iranian airlines is going to be a tough call. This
isn't going to happen in the next 18 months," Grabowski said.
However, he said some banks may be more willing to support
the activities of leasing companies working in Iran.
POSITIVE SIGNAL
Aircraft leasing companies, who control about 40 percent of
the world's fleet, eagerly touted for business at the Tehran
event, joined by suppliers from 35 nations offering Iran badly
needed wares from avionics to airports.
"We are behind, we admit that," Deputy Transport Minister
Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said.
"Therefore we have decided to ... look for the solutions and
try to find proper responses to any questions" on funding.
Kashan said Iran was looking at joining the 2006 Cape Town
Convention, a treaty of more than 60 nations designed to boost
trade by protecting aircraft owners in return for cheaper
financing.
"That is a very positive signal for me," said Dick Forsberg,
head of strategy at Dublin-based leasing company Avolon, while
warning investors Iran would not be a "gold rush".
Privately, some foreign delegates said doing business in
Iran was still a complex puzzle, further obscured by upcoming
elections.
President Rouhani, a pragmatist, has been trying to attract
technology and investment to bolster Iran's shattered economy.
But some analysts say political in-fighting, and the possibility
of fresh sanctions if Iran violates the deal, worry investors.
Allies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the
last say on state matters, have already begun to criticise new
oil contracts that are also designed to attract investors.
While Iranian officials gave assurances that they would
respect foreign investors' ownership rights, some delegates at
the aviation conference saw potential sticking points over
Iran's attitude to collateral on some transactions.
Britain's export credit agency said last week it was open to
doing business in Iran, boosting the prospect of aircraft sales.
But such agencies typically demand security on the jet even if
the buyer is government controlled and can put up a state
guarantee to pay money owed.
That may be a problem for Iran, which regards its
sovereign-backed guarantees as word enough and is reluctant to
offer collateral on the asset as well, delegates said.
Grabowski said Iran had reassured investors but "they need
to deliver, and this is where it is going to be difficult".
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Peter Graff)