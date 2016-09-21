(Changes "two U.S. licences" to "a U.S. licence" in para 3)
PARIS, Sept 21 The United States has started
issuing licences unblocking the sale of Western passenger jets
to Iran, aviation sources said.
The U.S. Treasury has issued licences allowing the export of
some European Airbus jets to Iran and is expected to
start approving sales of Boeing jets within days, the
sources said.
A spokesman for Airbus confirmed it had received a U.S.
licence covering a total of 17 aircraft slated for early
delivery. Although based in Europe, Airbus needs U.S. approval
because of the high number of U.S. parts in its jets.
Both planemakers have agreed to sell or lease more than 100
aircraft each to flag carrier IranAir as Iran rebuilds its
aviation sector following last year's agreement between Tehran
and major powers over the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Ingrid Melander)