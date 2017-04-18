* Iran ready to grab jet market opportunities -deputy
minister
* Iran confirms examining jet delivery swap with Turkish Air
* Early Boeing jet delivery could boost sanctions pact
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, April 18 Iran's return to the world
economy is helping planemakers cope with a downturn in global
demand, providing homes for airplanes orphaned by reversals in
the growth plans of airlines elsewhere.
Planemakers are also gambling that the early delivery of
such aircraft could help prop up a nuclear sanctions deal
between Iran and world powers, threatened by conservative
opponents in both Washington and Tehran, Western sources said.
Since sanctions were lifted under the deal to reopen trade
and curb Iran's nuclear projects, the Islamic Republic, trying
to boost its economy after years of isolation, has joined a
waiting list of up to eight years for 200 new aircraft.
But efforts to meet its most immediate needs have been
boosted by financial problems facing other airlines across the
globe as new airplanes come onto the market at bargain prices.
"We hunt opportunities in the market. If there are
opportunities, we can take advantage of that," Deputy Roads and
Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan told Reuters.
Despite denials by manufacturers that the downturn is
hurting, Iran's return to the market has brought to light
pockets of surplus aircraft. With presidential elections looming
in May and keen to show the 2015 nuclear deal is working, Iran
has proved only too keen to take up the slack.
So far it has taken delivery of three Airbus jets. Industry
executives say they were left on the planemaker's books when
their Colombian buyer, Avianca, balked at taking delivery. Such
orphan planes are often known as 'white tails'.
Last week, Iran also signed a deal for 20 ATR turboprops.
Unusually in a risk-averse industry with high costs, four of
those are already built and ready to be delivered:
short-circuiting their usual l8 months' waiting time.
Although it denies they are white tails, ATR took the rare
decision to build them for IranAir before the final contract was
signed. Analysts say that too is a signal of market weakness as
manufacturers wrestle with weakness in developing economies.
TURKISH SWAP
The sudden reshuffling suits both sides as Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani tries to demonstrate results from the nuclear
deal, opposed by hardline candidates in May elections.
It also holds up a mirror to geopolitical changes in the
region, played out in the fortunes of national carriers.
While Iran's aviation industry is coming out of decades of
cold storage as sanctions are lifted, Turkey has seen a slump in
travel demand after a failed coup and attacks in major cities.
Now, Turkish Airlines is having doubts about taking one of
the industry's key growth engines, a 350-seat Boeing 777-3000ER.
Uncertainty over next month's scheduled delivery contrasts
with Iran's urgent need for the same model, the first of which
is due to be delivered to Tehran in April or May next year.
At Boeing's suggestion, Iranian representatives are now
inspecting the Turkish configuration to see whether the airlines
could swap deliveries, Fakhrieh-Kashan confirmed.
Boeing declined to comment.
Iran has ordered 15 777-300ERs as part of a deal for 80
Boeing jets. They are crucial to Boeing's efforts to steady
declining 777 production, pending the arrival of a new model.
Bringing forward Boeing's first delivery to Iran since the
1970s could also provide broader momentum to the sanctions pact,
hampered by funding problems and uncertainty about the attitude
of U.S. President Donald Trump who has said he dislikes it.
Since all planemakers need U.S. export licences due to the
number of U.S. parts in their planes, any decision to block the
Boeing deals would likely halt European activities in Iran too.
"It helps to bring Boeing to the same table as everyone
else," said a senior European industry executive, referring to
the talks to swap Turkish and Iranian deliveries.
Iranian officials have however been forced to defend the
reshuffling from suggestions that Iran is getting cast-off
airplanes. They stress the Avianca jets, for example, had been
sitting unused for two years and had never flown commercially.
"It is good for Airbus and Boeing, but this is part of the
game that everyone knows," Fakhrieh-Kashan told Reuters.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)