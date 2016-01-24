TEHRAN Jan 24 Iran's Kish Air is talking to
Airbus about buying six of its A321 jets and is also
studying possible purchases from Brazil's Embraer,
the Kish Air chief executive told Reuters on Sunday.
"We are talking to Airbus about six A321s. Our goal is 10 of
them," Kish Air CEO Sadat Akhavi said. The airline is also
interested in aircraft from Brazil's Embraer, he added, speaking
on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Tehran.
The aircraft would be financed by selling them onto leasing
companies and renting them back, he said, referring to a common
form of aircraft funding.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by William Maclean/Mark
Heinrich)