WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama's
administration said on Monday he would veto legislation seeking
to block financial transactions related to the export of
passenger aircraft to Iran, saying it would undermine the
nuclear deal implemented early this year.
The legislation in the House of Representatives is the
latest Republican-led effort to stop the sale of aircraft to
Iran by Airbus and Boeing Co, allowed under the
nuclear deal.
The White House said U.S. partners would view the bill, if
implemented, as a violation of the nuclear agreement. The United
States plus Britain, Russia, France, China and Germany agreed to
lift sanctions if Iran would curtail its nuclear program.
The deals by Airbus and Boeing to sell or lease over 200
jets to IranAir would help modernize and expand the country's
elderly fleet, held together by smuggled or improvised parts
after years of sanctions.
Some members of Congress have raised concerns that killing
the sale could cost jobs. But opponents argue that the passenger
aircraft could be used for military purposes such as
transporting fighters to battle U.S. troops or allies in Syria.
The measure would bar the Secretary of the Treasury from
authorizing a transaction by a U.S. financial institution
related to the export, or re-export, of commercial aircraft to
Iran. And it would revoke any authorities enacted before the
bill passed, such as those that allowed the Boeing and Airbus
sales.
The measure also limits the role of Export-Import Bank
financing of sales to Iran.
Some banks have been reluctant to finance the aircraft
deals, fearing they could fall foul of remaining sanctions
prohibiting the use of the U.S. financial system for Iranian
business.
The House is expected to take up, and pass, the measure as
soon as this week.
It is not expected to get through the Senate, where it would
need Democratic support to advance.
Lawmakers expect more efforts to stop the aircraft sale, and
the broader Iran deal, after Donald Trump becomes U.S. president
in January.
Trump has been critical of the nuclear agreement, which is
seen by Obama supporters as one of the Democratic president's
signature foreign policy achievements.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)