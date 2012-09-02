DUBAI, Sept 2 Bahrain has criticised Iranian
officials over a mistranslation of a speech by Egyptian
President Mohamed Mursi, which replaced the word "Syria" with
"Bahrain" when he listed Arab states that had experienced
revolts since last year.
The reference was diplomatically sensitive because Iran, a
Shi'ite Muslim power and an ally of the Syrian government, has
expressed sympathy with a Shi'ite-led democratic protest
movement in Bahrain against the ruling Al Khalifa family. The
Khalifas, backed by Washington, are Sunni Muslim.
Mursi, a Sunni Islamist who was elected president this year,
gave the speech on Thursday during a meeting in Tehran of the
Non-Aligned Movement, a group of 120 mostly developing nations.
He did not mention Bahrain, and the Bahraini government
lodged a complaint with Iran's charge d'affaires on Saturday
over the mistranslation on Iranian state television and radio.
"This is a violation, fabrication and unacceptable media
behaviour that shows how Iranian media is interfering in
Bahrain's internal affairs," Bahrain's government-run news
agency BNA said late on Saturday, adding that Bahrain had
demanded an apology.
The head of Iran's state media said on Sunday the word
"Syria" was mistranslated on only one of its channels.
"In a verbal mistake, this translator said 'Bahrain' instead
of 'Syria' and this became a pretext for Western media,"
Ezatollah Zarghami was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.
Mursi perturbed his hosts in his speech by describing the
government of Syria as "a regime that has lost its legitimacy"
and calling for its ouster. His words prompted Syrian delegates
to leave the hall.
Egyptian newspapers said Mursi was also misquoted as hoping
for the "continuation of the Syrian regime".
Some Iranians complained online about the Bahrain
mistranslation, which was an embarrassment for Tehran as it
sought to make diplomatic capital from hosting the summit last
week.
"With that intentional translation by Iran's state
television, a great insult was delivered to its viewers," a
reader who gave his name as Ahmadi wrote on the website of the
Asr-e Iran newspaper, which published a correct translation of
the speech.
Another reader wrote on the website: "For us who were
listening on the radio, whenever Mursi said 'Syria', the Persian
translator, who did not have the required integrity, translated
it as 'Bahrain'!!"
When U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visited Tehran last
week he strongly criticised Iran's human rights record and lack
of transparency over its nuclear programme. However, Iranian
media focused on his references to Iran's importance in the
world and generally ignored his criticisms.
Iran's deputy foreign minister on Saturday suggested Mursi
was misinformed about Syria.
"Many of Mursi's views accord with Iran's and it is only in
some issues like Syria that he has different views. If Mursi had
more information about Syria, he would change his views,"
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Mehr.
