* Huge upside for banks if trading links restored
* Operations in Gulf, Europe could come back to life
* But banks still working through bad debt mountain
* Ties to state may be problematic
* Islamic financial system very different from rest of world
By Bernardo Vizcaino
May 12 Iran may be about to restore banking
links with the rest of the world after years of separation, but
the process won't be easy as its Islamic financial system has
evolved in ways that will complicate ties with foreign banks.
Smothered in bad debt and shut out of the global system by
sanctions, Iranian banks badly need to resume business with
foreign lenders, for whom this would be a huge opportunity.
Iran's Islamic banking assets totalled 17,344 trillion
riyals as of March 2014, or $523 billion at the free market
exchange rate, according to the latest central bank data, over a
third of the estimated total of Islamic banking assets globally.
But the Iranian banks' shaky finances and close ties with
their government will increase the risks of dealing with them.
And during their years of isolation, they have developed a
version of Islamic finance that is in some ways markedly
different from that practiced in other Muslim-majority states.
The differences may make it hard for foreign banks, even
ones from other big Islamic banking markets in the Gulf and
southeast Asia, to do business in Iran.
"Given the prevailing socio-political situation, the market
in Iran has evolved to be a highly domestic, stand-alone and
managed banking industry," said Ashar Nazim, partner at
consultancy EY's Islamic banking centre.
BAD DEBT
The sanctions may start to be lifted in coming months if
Tehran and world powers reach a deal to curb its nuclear
programme by a June 30 deadline. The deal would trigger a surge
of trade and investment into Iran.
"There is huge upside for Iranian banks - their topline
revenue has always been trade finance and letters of credit,"
said Ramin Rabii, managing director of Tehran-based investment
firm Turquoise Partners.
In the Gulf and Europe, Iranian banks have substantial
operations that have largely been mothballed in the past several
years, such as Bank Melli's sprawling branch in downtown Dubai.
These could spring to life if sanctions were removed.
But Iranian banks are not in good shape to exploit another
boom. As the government battled the sanctions in recent years,
it fixed banks' lending rates below inflation, which surpassed
40 percent in 2013. Non-performing loans peaked at 17 percent of
total loans in 2013, representing almost 10 percent of non-oil
gross domestic product, according to the International Monetary
Fund.
The administration of President Hassan Rouhani, who took
power in late 2013, has brought inflation down sharply and
helped banks to begin repairing their balance sheets. Bad or
doubtful loans were 13.2 percent of total loans in March 2014,
central bank data shows.
But a full recovery is expected to take years. Banks may
need to raise billions of dollars of fresh capital through sukuk
or equity sales to take on substantial new business.
Another source of risk is the banking system's ties to the
government. There are three state-owned commercial banks and
five specialised government banks; although Rouhani has declared
he wants the private sector to play a bigger role in the
economy, many of the 19 banks classified as private have close
ties to state institutions and operate under their influence.
ISLAMIC FINANCE
In 1983, Iran passed legislation converting its entire
banking system into an Islamic one. But it is a unique form of
sharia-compliant banking.
Although Islamic finance is interpreted by scholars around
the world to ban the payment of interest, Iranian banks can
still effectively use interest-based transactions and retain the
accounting standards of conventional banking, according to a
study by Pakistan's central bank.
"All these features indicate Islamic banking in Iran (is)
significantly different from the basic features of Islamic
banking in other regions of the world," the study found.
While the standards of the Bahrain-based Accounting and
Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions
(AAOIFI) are widely followed around the world, they are not
enforced in Iran.
Trading of Islamic bonds using the salam format, a deferred
sale contract, was disallowed by AAOIFI in 2007, for example.
But in Iran's debt market, salam is a common form of sukuk.
Such differences may make it hard for Islamic as well as
conventional banks to establish ties with Iran's banks and do
business there, at least initially. The sharia boards of Gulf
banks would balk at deals with Iranian institutions that were
seen to be un-Islamic.
"Major issues are the trading of debt and use of derivatives
- these are two very complicated issues in any Islamic financial
system, and in Iran we have very different approaches," said one
Iranian banker.
There are signs that Iran is starting to develop new
channels that would ease contacts with foreign banks, however.
An official of the capital market regulator, the Securities and
Exchange Organisation, said last month that it was seeking to
develop alternative sukuk products.
"The sharia committee in SEO is working hard to adjust these
contracts as well as developing new sharia-compliant contracts,"
Majid Zamani, chief executive of Tehran-based Kardan Investment
Bank, told Reuters.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Anna Willard)