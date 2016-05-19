LONDON May 19 European banks are holding back
from business with Iran partly due to worries they might breach
remaining sanctions, despite assurances from U.S. and European
politicians that they can legally resume ties, officials said on
Thursday.
International measures against Iran - including banking
restrictions - were lifted in January as part of the deal with
world powers under which Tehran curbed its nuclear programme.
But the Islamic Republic is struggling to access financing
from abroad as many large banks fear breaking the remaining U.S.
restrictions, which prohibit trade with Iran in dollars or
Iranian access to New York's financial system.
The banking industry has been left cautious over fines
incurred for sanctions breaches in recent years.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Europe's top banks
last week they have nothing to fear from resuming business with
Iran, as long as they make proper checks on accepted trade
partners.
Justine Walker, director of financial crime with the British
Bankers' Association (BBA), which represents the industry, said
the session with Kerry and UK officials, including Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond, had enabled bankers to express their
concerns.
"There was no document provided which gave indemnity, but we
hadn't expected this. However, there was an agreement to
continue the dialogue to try and address in more detail those
issues that were raised," she told Reuters on the sidelines of a
Euromoney Iran conference in London.
"The issue for the European banks is just the reality of
carving out a non-U.S. nexus, which is incredibly complex. How
do you do international business without accessing the major
international payment platform? For banks, it is a pretty
complex one."
Iran's Central Bank Governor Valiollah Seif told the
conference there was fear among banks that even if they received
assurances from the U.S. Treasury, prosecutors and regulators
"might adopt a different and stricter interpretation of the
rules".
"It is a moral and contractual obligation of the West to
deliver on what they committed themselves in the JCPOA (nuclear
deal), even if it means helping banks with revised regulations,
guidelines and policies."
In a separate interview, Seif said Iran's slowed re-entry to
international capital markets was stalling efforts to unify its
official and market exchange rates.
Another worry for banks is the lack of enough transparency
and other risks within Iran's banking system.
In February, FATF, a global group of government
anti-money-laundering agencies, said it remained "particularly
and exceptionally concerned about Iran's failure to address the
risk of terrorist financing and the serious threat this poses to
the integrity of the international financial system."
BBA's Walker said banks were monitoring FATF meetings,
scheduled in June and October, to see whether there would be any
updated statements on Iran, which "will be critical".
"It is fairly irresponsible for officials to just expect
banks to rush back in without considering these things. That
does take time and due diligence," she said.
Walker said banks were also watching the outcome of the U.S
presidential election - looking to see if there would be any
change in policy direction from the new administration.
BANKING CHANNELS
Damian Hinds, exchequer secretary to the UK's finance
ministry, said "re-establishing banking channels" was a top
priority for the UK government and it would continue to work to
"give the industry clarity".
"Some banks have started to offer their services to existing
customers," Hinds told the conference.
"Banks and companies are right of course to care about
whether they are meeting their obligations under remaining
sanctions. Indeed, we expect them to do so. But this should not
stand in the way of legitimate business."
Gerry Regan, deputy head of the sanctions policy division
with the European Union's diplomatic service, told the
conference that so far banks from countries including Germany,
Italy, Britain, Switzerland and Japan were reported to have
established banking relations with counterparts in Iran.
"Some of these banks may not be in position to facilitate
complex and substantial financial transactions," he said.
He said banks would likely find it easier as time went on.
"We expect to see banks and financial institutions becoming
gradually more comfortable with the situation as they start to
be more familiar with the new rules and practices (since
January)," Regan said.
"This may not be immediate for the large banks with a
significant U.S. presence and exposure," he said.
