HELSINKI May 31 The United States must do more
to assure banks that they can do business with Iran, Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.
Iran is struggling to access financing from abroad as many
large banks fear breaking the remaining U.S. restrictions, which
prohibit trade with Iran in dollars and bar Iranian access to
New York's financial system.
"It seems that there is a psychological barrier," Zarif told
reporters during his visit in Helsinki.
"Some European countries, even European banks, continue to
be concerned about retribution by the United States. I believe
that (in) the United States, they need to go further in order to
provide reassurances to the banks that this will not take
place."
International measures against Iran were lifted in January
as part of the deal with world powers under which Tehran curbed
its nuclear programme. But the banking industry has been left
cautious over fines incurred for sanctions breaches in recent
years.
