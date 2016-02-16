DUBAI Feb 16 Iranian commercial banks have
agreed to cut their deposit rates in a move welcomed by the
central bank, after the lifting of economic sanctions on Tehran
brought hopes for a further fall of inflation and faster
economic growth.
The banks decided to cut their one-year deposit rate from 20
percent to 18 percent, while the overnight deposit rate will
fall below 10 percent, the Fars news agency quoted Kourosh
Parvizian, head of the Association of Private Banks, as saying
late on Monday.
Deposit rates soared above 20 percent during the sanctions
era, when the rial currency was weak and inflation was high, but
authorities have started to guide them down towards more normal
levels now that the rial has stabilised.
Lower deposit rates could encourage the public to start
spending and investing large amounts of money which were hoarded
during the sanctions era, thus boosting economic growth, which
is currently near zero.
Annual inflation has dropped to 13 percent from more than 40
percent three years ago and last month's lifting of sanctions,
after an international agreement on Iran's nuclear programme,
may further reduce inflationary pressure.
The new deposit rates will take effect on Feb. 20 subject to
approval by the government-backed Money and Credit Council. In
a statement, the central bank praised the decision and said it
would make sure the bodies that it supervised implemented it.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Torchia
and Andrew Heavens)