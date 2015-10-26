LONDON Oct 26 Most Iranian banks will be able
to reconnect to the SWIFT financial-transactions system, a key
to rekindling foreign trade, once Iran's nuclear-related
measures have been verified, SWIFT said on Monday.
SWIFT, or Society for the Worldwide Interbank Financial
Telecommunications, operates service transmitting letters of
credit, payments and securities transactions among 9,700 banks
in 209 countries.
Iran and the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia
and China reached an agreement in July on curbing Teheran's
nuclear work in exchange for removing sanctions that have
isolated the country and harmed its economy.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to
announce sometime in coming months whether it has verified
Iran's implementation of the nuclear-related measures.
The European Union approved legislation on Oct. 18 allowing
for the lifting of EU sanctions as set out in the Iran nuclear
agreement. That includies restrictions on financial systems like
SWIFT.
Banks that were subject to sanctions specified in the
nuclear deal will automatically be able to reconnect "following
the completion of our normal connection process, that is
administrative and systems checks, connectivity and technical
arrangements", SWIFT said.
Re-establishing links to the world's financial networks will
make it easier for foreign companies to take part in
privatisations in Iran, a senior Iran official said in July.
SWIFT said some Iranian banks will still be excluded under
other sanctions.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Larry King)