LONDON, March 14 The BBC has suffered a
sophisticated cyber-attack following a campaign by Iranian
authorities against its Persian service, director-general Mark
Thompson said on Wednesday.
Thompson also reported attempts to jam satellite feeds of
the British Broadcasting Corporation services into Iran
and to swamp its London phone lines with automated calls.
In extracts from a speech he will make later on Wednesday,
Thompson stopped short of explicitly accusing Tehran of being
behind the cyber-attack, but he described the coincidence of the
attacks as "self-evidently suspicious".
Last month, Thompson accused Iranian authorities of
arresting and threatening the families of BBC journalists to
force them to quit the Persian news service.
"It now looks as if those who seek to disrupt or block BBC
Persian may be widening their tactics," he said in the extracts
of his speech, which the BBC released in advance.
"There was a day recently when there was a simultaneous
attempt to jam two different satellite feeds of BBC Persian into
Iran, to disrupt the Service's London phone-lines by the use of
multiple automatic calls, and a sophisticated cyber-attack on
the BBC," he said.
"It is difficult, and may prove impossible, to confirm the
source of these attacks, though attempted jamming of BBC
services into Iran is nothing new and we regard the coincidence
of these different attacks as self-evidently suspicious," he
added.
There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities.
BBC Persian staff provide Farsi-language TV, radio and
online services. Few Western journalists are permitted to work
in Iran where the hardline Islamic government views much of the
foreign media with suspicion.
The BBC's TV service has often been jammed and is only
available to owners of illegal satellite receivers.
Thompson said he did not want to give any more details of
the latest incidents but added: "We are taking every step we
can, as we always do, to ensure that this vital service
continues to reach the people who need it."
All BBC Persian service staff work outside Iran, and
Thompson has accused Tehran authorities of instead arresting and
intimidating their relatives who still live inside the country.
(Writing by David Stamp)