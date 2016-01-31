* Post-sanctions initiatives to develop capital markets
* T-bills may provide benchmark for corporate bonds
* First issue on over-the-counter securities market
* Foreign money entering Iran may be parked in T-bills
* Bank reports flows into fixed income products
By Bernardo Vizcaino
Jan 31 Iran's government plans to increase its
issues of short-term Islamic bonds this year, aiming to
rejuvenate the domestic debt market and help reduce local firms'
reliance on loans from a debt-laden banking sector.
In the wake of the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions,
authorities in Tehran are rolling out a series of initiatives to
develop the country's capital markets, such as new rules
covering mortgage-backed securities.
Partly because low oil prices and the economic scars of
sanctions have made foreign investors wary of lending to Iranian
companies, most will initially have to rely on domestic
investors for their funding needs.
So the government has issued 10 trillion rials ($278 million
at the free market exchange rate) of 5.5-month Islamic Treasury
bills since September - the first time that it tapped Iran's
over-the-counter securities market, known as Fara Bourse.
Tehran has announced plans to issue an additional 60
trillion rials via Islamic T-bills this year, which is spurring
interest in fixed income securities, said Majid Zamani, chief
executive of Iran's Kardan Investment Bank.
The issues of short-term debt are not primarily aimed at
paying the government's bills; the administration of President
Hassan Rouhani has been adopting a conservative fiscal policy to
stabilise the rial exchange rate and curb inflation.
Instead, authorities hope government debt issuance will set
a pricing benchmark for corporate bonds and support efforts by
Iran's financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange
Organisation (SEO), to expand the types of funding tools
available to companies.
"We believe bonds will make a robust market this year with
money transfer limitations being lifted," said Zamani, who was
part of a 120-strong delegation that followed Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani to Europe last week.
FOREIGN INFLOWS
Foreign portfolio investors started to send money to Iran
even before sanctions were formally lifted in January, and
bigger inflows are expected in coming months. Some of the money
may go into Iranian T-bills as it awaits investment in the stock
market or local business ventures.
Kardan has $650 million in assets under management, up from
$300 million a year ago, and the bulk of that additional money
inflows went into its fixed income products, said Zamani.
The bank says it is working on three corporate debt
transactions amounting to the equivalent of $90 million combined
in the automobile, payment processing and midstream oil sectors.
Most Islamic bonds issued in Iran use a profit-sharing
format known as musharaka, while other formats have struggled
for traction, said Majid Pireh, senior Islamic finance expert in
the research, development and Islamic studies department of SEO.
"Six years ago we opened to ijara and murabaha (structures),
but the market size remains small," said Pireh, referring to
lease-based and cost-plus-profit Islamic bond formats.
In addition to the lack of pricing benchmarks, issuance of
corporate debt in Iran has been constrained by a lack of rating
agencies operating in the Islamic republic.
Iran had its sovereign rating upgraded to BB- from B+ by
Cyprus-based rating agency Capital Intelligence in January, but
the country doesn't have a rating from one of the big three
agencies: Standard and Poor's, Moody's and Fitch.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Raissa Kasolowsky)