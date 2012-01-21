UPDATE 8-GE's new CEO Flannery to review portfolio with 'no constraint'
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
TEHRAN Jan 21 A passenger ship carrying 22 people sank off the Iranian coast near the port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The report did not give the cause of the incident but said so far only seven people had been rescued.
Local ports official, Ali Akbar Safaie, said the boat was travelling from the Island of Hormuz to Bandar Abbas. Rescue efforts were continuing, he said.
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
June 12 About a quarter of the F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp, or 55 planes, have stopped flying until further notice because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, U.S. Air Force spokesman Captain Mark Graff said on Monday.