(Adds more quotes and context)
DUBAI, April 11 A delegation from Boeing
has visited Iran to discuss sales of jetliners, the secretary of
Iran's Aviation Companies Association said on Monday, as the
U.S. planemaker seeks to ensure its European rival Airbus does
not steal a march in Iran.
Airbus agreed in January to sell Iran 118 planes
worth about $27 billion at list prices after crippling
international sanctions against Iran were lifted in return for
Tehran curbing its nuclear program under a deal with major
powers.
The United States gave Boeing a licence in February to hold
talks with airlines in Iran, but said it would need additional
approval to make sales as Iran remains subject to a number of
U.S. restrictions.
"A representative from Boeing held discussions with the
airline of the Islamic Republic and other Iranian airlines for
two days," Maghsoud Asadi Samani was quoted as saying by the
state news agency IRNA.
He said Boeing had proposed to sell its 737, 777 and 787
models and had promised after-sales support.
He said there were currently 60 Boeings in service in Iran,
comprising about 32 per cent of the active fleet.
Many of the Western-built airliners in Iran date from the
1970s and 1980s.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)