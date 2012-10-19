DUBAI Oct 19 A suicide bomber blew himself up
outside a mosque in southern Iran on Friday killing one other
person after military personnel prevented him from getting among
worshippers inside the building, Iranian media reported.
The bomber set off his explosive belt a few hundreds metres
outside the Imam Hossein mosque in the city of Chabahar, killing
one of Iran's Basij militia and injuring another, Fars news
agency reported.
Chabahar is in Sistan-Baluchistan province, near the
Pakistan border, and has a history of unrest. More than 30
people were killed at the same mosque in an attack by two
suicide bombers in December, 2010.
(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Louise Ireland)