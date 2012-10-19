DUBAI Oct 19 A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a mosque in southern Iran on Friday killing one other person after military personnel prevented him from getting among worshippers inside the building, Iranian media reported.

The bomber set off his explosive belt a few hundreds metres outside the Imam Hossein mosque in the city of Chabahar, killing one of Iran's Basij militia and injuring another, Fars news agency reported.

Chabahar is in Sistan-Baluchistan province, near the Pakistan border, and has a history of unrest. More than 30 people were killed at the same mosque in an attack by two suicide bombers in December, 2010. (Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Louise Ireland)