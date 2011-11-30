(Adds Clinton comments)
* UK says staff were not "hostages"
* Britain warns of "serious consequences"
By Robin Pomeroy
TEHRAN, Nov 30 Iranian protesters stormed
two British diplomatic compounds in Tehran on Tuesday, smashing
windows, torching a car and burning the British flag in protest
against new sanctions imposed by London.
Britain said it was outraged and warned of "serious
consequences." The U.N. Security Council condemned the attacks
"in the strongest terms" and on Wednesday U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton said they were an "affront" to the
international community.
The attacks come at a time of rising diplomatic tension
between Iran and Western nations who last week imposed fresh
sanctions over Tehran's nuclear programme, which they believe is
aimed at achieving the capability of making an atomic bomb.
Iran, the world's fifth biggest oil exporter, says it only
wants nuclear plants to generate electricity.
The embassy storming is also a sign of deepening political
infighting within Iran's ruling hardline elites, with the
conservative-led parliament attempting to force the hand of
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and expel the British ambassador.
"Radicals in Iran and in the West are always in favour of
crisis ... Such radical hardliners in Iran will use the crisis
to unite people and also to blame the crisis for the fading
economy," said political analyst Hasan Sedghi.
Several dozen protesters broke away from a crowd of a few
hundred outside the main British embassy compound in downtown
Tehran, scaled the gates, broke the locks and went inside.
Protesters pulled down the British flag, burned it, and put
up the Iranian flag, Iranian news agencies and news pictures
showed. Inside, the demonstrators smashed windows of office and
residential quarters and set a car ablaze, news pictures showed.
One took a framed picture of Queen Elizabeth, state TV
showed. Others carried the royal crest out through the embassy
gate as police stood by, pictures carried by the semi-official
Fars news agency showed.
U.S. President Barack Obama said he was disturbed by the
incident and called on Iran to hold those responsible to
account.
"The United States condemns this attack in the strongest
possible terms. It is an affront not only to the British people
but also the international community," Clinton said at a news
conference in South Korea.
She said Washington stood by Britain, adding governments had
a responsibility to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff.
All embassy personnel were accounted for, a British diplomat
told Reuters in Washington, saying Britain did not believe that
any sensitive materials had been seized.
Demonstrators waved flags symbolising martyrdom and held
aloft portraits of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has
the final say on matters of state in Iran.
Another group of protesters broke into a second British
compound at Qolhak in north Tehran, the IRNA state news agency
said. Once the embassy's summer quarters, the sprawling,
tree-lined compound is now used to house diplomatic staff.
An Iranian report said six British embassy staff had been
briefly held by the protesters. British Foreign Secretary
William Hague said the situation had been "confusing" and that
he would not have called them "hostages."
"Police freed the six people working for the British embassy
in Qolhak garden," Iran's Fars news agency said.
A German school next to the Qolhak compound was also damaged,
the German government said.
BRITAIN OUTRAGED
Police appeared to have cleared the demonstrators in front of
the main downtown embassy compound, but later clashed with
protesters and fired tear gas to try to disperse them, Fars
said. Protesters nevertheless entered the compound a second
time, before once again leaving, it said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron chaired a meeting of the
government crisis committee to discuss the attacks which he said
were "outrageous and indefensible."
"The failure of the Iranian government to defend British
staff and property was a disgrace," he said in a statement.
"The Iranian government must recognise that there will be
serious consequences for failing to protect our staff. We will
consider what these measures should be in the coming days."
The United States, alongside the European Union and many of
its member states also strongly condemned the attacks.
There have been regular protests outside the British embassy
over the years since the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled
the U.S.-backed shah, but never have any been so violent.
The attacks and hostage-taking were a reminder of the 1979
takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran carried out by radical
students who held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. The United
States cut diplomatic ties with Iran after the hostage-taking.
All British embassy personnel were accounted for and safe, a
British diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters in Washington.
The diplomat said the attack likely flowed from Britain's
Nov. 21 decision to impose new sanctions on Iran because of its
nuclear program, including a ban on British financial
institutions dealing with their Iranian counterparts.
"It's impossible, really, not to reach that conclusion," the
diplomat said, suggesting that the protests may have been
sparked by the Iranian authorities.
"In the past we have certainly had demonstrations that have
... been sanctioned, if not encouraged, by the government. I
don't know about this one. I don't think we'd put it past them,"
said the diplomat.
"It's hard to imagine, in a place like Iran, that these were
some kind of spontaneous (event)," said a State Department
official who declined to be identified.
INFIGHTING
The demonstrations appeared to be a bid by conservatives who
control parliament to press home their demand, passed in
parliament last week and quickly endorsed by the Guardian
Council on Tuesday, for the government to expel the British
ambassador in retaliation for the sanctions.
A lawmaker had warned on Sunday that angry Iranians could
storm the British embassy.
"Parliament officially notified the president over a bill
regarding degrading the ties with Britain, obliging the
government to implement it within five days," Fars news agency
quoted speaker Ali Larijani as saying.
Ahmadinejad's government has shown no willingness to
compromise on its refusal to halt its nuclear work, but has
sought to keep channels of negotiation open in an effort to
limit the worst effects of sanctions.
An Iranian official told Reuters the storming of the British
compounds was not planned by the government.
"It was not an organised measure. The establishment had no
role in it. It was not planned," said the official, who declined
to be identified. Iran's Foreign Ministry said it regretted the
attacks and was committed to ensuring the safety of diplomats.
Police arrested 12 people who had entered the north Tehran
compound, Fars said, quoting a police chief as saying they would
be handed over to the judiciary.
Protesters said they planned to stage a sit-in at the gates
of the north Tehran compound and would not move until they were
told to do so by Iran's religious leaders.
Britain, along with the United States and Canada, imposed new
unilateral sanctions on Iran last week, while the EU, France and
Italy have all said financial measures against Tehran should be
strengthened.
(Additional reporting by Hossein Jaseb and Hashem Kalantari
in Tehran, Parisa Hafezi in Istanbul, Andrew Quinn in Seoul,
William Maclean and Adrian Croft in London and Arshad Mohammed
in Washington. Writing by Jon Hemming, editing by Andrew Roche,
Christopher Wilson and Sanjeev Miglani)