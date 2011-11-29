WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he "strongly urged" the Iranian government to take to task those responsible for storming the British embassy in Tehran.

"All of us are deeply disturbed by the crashing of the ... embassy," he said during a meeting at the White House with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Obama also said the United States has a "very deep interest" in a resolution of the European Union's sovereign debt crisis.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Sandra Maler)