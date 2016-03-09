LONDON, March 9 Britain has signed a deal with
Iran making it easier to finance exports, British Business
Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, adding that the country
was working with European partners to help lift "quite
significant" banking restrictions.
"Clearing cash and payments can be an issue for firms,"
Javid told a conference in London announcing that a memorandum
of understanding had been signed between Britain's export agency
and its Iranian counterpart.
He said Britain was working with European counterparts and
the banking industry to see "how we can lift some of these
issues or remove them."
Javid also said he will lead a trade mission to the country
later this year.
(Reporting by William James and Johnathan Saul; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)