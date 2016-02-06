DUBAI Feb 6 The family of an Iranian-British
former BBC journalist who was detained last week in Tehran were
told on Saturday that he was in the capital's Evin prison, a
friend told Reuters.
Bahman Daroshafaei, 34, a translator and former BBC Persian
service reporter, was detained on Wednesday at his home,
according to the opposition website Kaleme.com.
"His family went to Evin prison today. They managed to talk
to someone on the phone who said Bahman was in Evin but he would
not be able to contact his family for another week or so," said
the friend, who was in direct touch with the family but declined
to be named.
Daroshafaei's family said they had not been informed what
the charges against him might be.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in London
on Thursday that he did not know about the case.
Some opposition activists have suggested that Daroshafaei's
arrest, on the eve of the first visit to Britain by an Iranian
foreign minister in 12 years, might have been orchestrated by
hardliners to thwart an improvement in relations as Iran emerges
from international isolation under the moderate government of
President Hassan Rouhani.
After living in London for several years, Daroshafaei
returned to Iran in 2014 to be near his family.
His friend said six plain-clothed officers had arrested
Daroshafaei at his home and confiscated his computer, hard
drives and mobile phone.
A few of Daroshafaei's friends in Tehran and London said
they had received messages on social media in the last few days
purporting to come from him. One said that she had been hacked
after clicking on a link she received from Daroshafaei's
account.
Britain reopened its embassy in Tehran last year after Iran
agreed with world powers to curb its nuclear programme in return
for a lifting of sanctions. It has made no comment about
Daroshafaei's detention.
Another Iranian-British citizen, Kamal Foroughi, remains in
detention after being arrested in 2011 while working in Tehran
as a business consultant.
