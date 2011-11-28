TEHRAN Nov 28 A bill to downgrade ties with Britain got final approval on Monday, state broadcaster IRIB reported on its website, just one day after parliament approved the draft which compels the government to expel the British ambassador.

"The members of the Guardian Council, after examination of the plan, have approved it unanimously," IRIB quoted Abbasali Kadkhodai, spokesman for the council, as saying. (Reporting by Mitra Amiri; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Louise Ireland)